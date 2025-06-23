Iran threatens to close Hormuz—How it could hit India's economy

Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint for global oil shipments. The threat comes after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and was approved by Iran's parliament. The final decision, however, will be made by the country's Supreme National Security Council. If carried out, this move could have major implications for India's energy security and global oil markets.

Trade route Importance of the Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow channel at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, through which nearly 20% of the world's daily oil output passes. The strait carries exports from major producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE. For India, this route is extremely important as it accounts for nearly 40% of its crude oil imports and over 50% of its LNG supplies.

Economic impact Citigroup, Shell warn about potential impact on global oil markets Citigroup analysts have warned that the closure could cause major disruptions in the market. They predict Brent crude prices could jump to $90 a barrel if the strait is closed, despite believing a prolonged shipping halt is unlikely. "If that artery is blocked, for whatever reason, it has a huge impact on global trade," Shell CEO Wael Sawan said.