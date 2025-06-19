Trump approves plans for Iran attack— but final decision awaited
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has approved plans to attack Iran, but has not made a final decision on whether to join Israel's air campaign, CBS reported, citing a senior intelligence source and a Defense Department official.
According to the report, the US is also considering a strike on Fordo, an underground uranium enrichment facility in Iran.
Nuclear negotiations
Next week will be crucial in deciding course of action
Trump has said he wants to see if Iran will stop its nuclear program before taking further action. He has made it clear he is aiming for total victory, not a ceasefire.
"I may do it, I may not..nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump said when asked about launching an attack on Iran.
He added that the next week would be crucial in deciding the course of action.
Escalating conflict
Iran preparing missiles and equipment for attacks
Anticipating attack, Iran is preparing missiles and equipment for attacks on US bases in the Middle East if the US joins the Israeli operation, according to a senior US intelligence officer and a Pentagon person briefed on the situation.
Iran, which has long maintained that its nuclear program exists only for peaceful purposes, stated on Wednesday that it "does NOT negotiate under duress" and that it will "respond to any threat with a counter-threat."
Counter-threat
Iran warns US, Trump dismisses warning
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, "Any US military intervention would come at a high cost."
"The Iranian nation will not surrender," he said.
In response, Trump dismissed the warning with "good luck," reiterating his demand for unconditional surrender from Iran.
Iran's mission to the United Nations also mocked Trump for his claims that the US can take out Khamenei anytime, writing on X, "The only thing more despicable than his lies is...cowardly threat to 'take out' Iran's supreme leader."
Defense support
Striking the ayatollahs regime with great force: Netanyahu
The war of words erupted as Iranians proceeded to block routes out of the capital, Tehran, to escape Israeli attacks.
In a video message addressing the nation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told its citizens that Israel is grinding down Iran's nuclear sites and ballistic missile arsenal.
"We control the skies over Tehran. We are striking the ayatollahs' regime with great force," he said. "We are attacking nuclear installations, missiles, command centers and the symbols of the regime."