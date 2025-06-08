Not Ozempic, this weight-loss drug is hugely popular in India
What's the story
Eli Lilly's weight-loss and diabetes drug, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), has witnessed a massive 60% jump in sales in India between April and May.
The surge comes as the country grapples with a growing obesity crisis, ranking third globally in terms of the number of obese individuals.
The spike may be influenced by Mounjaro's first-mover advantage, as rival drugs like Ozempic have not yet launched in India.
Sales figures
Mounjaro generated ₹12.6cr in sales last month
According to Pharmarack Technologies, a market analysis firm, Eli Lilly sold ₹12.6 crore worth of Mounjaro in India in May 2025.
The sales of the US drugmaker's 5mg version have more than doubled to ₹7.5 crore while revenue from the 2.5mg version was at ₹5.1 crore during this same period.
Drug details
What is Mounjaro and how much does it cost?
Mounjaro is an injectable weekly medication for obesity and type 2 diabetes, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.
It works by stimulating insulin production when needed, reducing glucose production by the liver, and slowing food digestion.
The drug costs ₹4,375 for a 5mg vial and ₹3,500 for a 2.5mg vial—its lowest doses—in India.
Market competition
Ozempic v/s Mounjaro
While Ozempic hasn't launched in India yet, its patent is nearing expiration in January 2026.
Major generic players like Cipla, Dr Reddy's, and Sun Pharma are racing to develop alternatives to GLP-1 drugs.
The main difference between Mounjaro and Ozempic lies in their active ingredients: Mounjaro has tirzepatide which targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, while Ozempic contains semaglutide that only targets GLP-1 receptors.
Market potential
Market for GLP-1 drugs to hit $100B by 2030
Goldman Sachs predicts the market for GLP-1 drugs will hit $100 billion by 2030.
In India, the market potential is huge with an estimated 10 crore people suffering from diabetes and obesity each.
Eli Lilly had previously mentioned this massive demand for anti-obesity solutions in the country, where Novo Nordisk is also expected to launch its products soon.