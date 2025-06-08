What's the story

Eli Lilly's weight-loss and diabetes drug, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), has witnessed a massive 60% jump in sales in India between April and May.

The surge comes as the country grapples with a growing obesity crisis, ranking third globally in terms of the number of obese individuals.

The spike may be influenced by Mounjaro's first-mover advantage, as rival drugs like Ozempic have not yet launched in India.