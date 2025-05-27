What's the story

In a major con, over 200 people across Karnataka have been duped of nearly ₹2 crore by a fake mobile app called Trump Hotel Rental.

The app, which used AI-generated pictures of US President Donald Trump to appear credible, promised high short-term returns as part of a luxury hotel investment scheme.

The fraud was particularly prevalent in areas like Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Ballari, and Bidar.