Amitabh Bachchan unites with 'Panchayat' cast to raise cybercrime awareness
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined hands with the ensemble cast of the acclaimed web series Panchayat for a one-of-a-kind initiative.
The collaboration raises awareness about cybercrime, a growing concern in today's digital age.
Videos from this campaign have been doing the rounds on social media platforms, with Bachchan and Panchayat actors enacting scripted scenarios to highlight various forms of cyber fraud.
Bachchan's role in tackling fraudulent calls
In one of the videos, Vikas (Chandan Roy) gets a fraudulent call promising him a lucrative job offer abroad with a monthly salary of ₹2L.
Bachchan quickly intervenes, warning the caller about potential police involvement.
In another video, Vidhayak Ji (Pankaj Jha) is approached by a supposed bank employee promoting a 'Paisa Badhao investment.'
Once again, Big B steps in to caution the caller about legal consequences.
Here's Bachchan's interaction with Vikas
Take a look at the second video here
Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre launched the campaign
The cyber fraud awareness campaign is an initiative of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of the Union Home Ministry.
It seeks to educate citizens about common scams and how to avoid becoming a victim of them.
Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Bachchan for his active participation in this project, saying it will "further accelerate our mission to build a Cyber-Secure Bharat."
Bachchan's recent film projects
On the work front, last year, Bachchan was last seen in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD.
The movie, directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan is streaming on Netflix.
He was also a part of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, also starring Fahadh Faasil.