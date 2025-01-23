What's the story

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined hands with the ensemble cast of the acclaimed web series Panchayat for a one-of-a-kind initiative.

The collaboration raises awareness about cybercrime, a growing concern in today's digital age.

Videos from this campaign have been doing the rounds on social media platforms, with Bachchan and Panchayat actors enacting scripted scenarios to highlight various forms of cyber fraud.