The movie tells the story of a tough cop, Athiyan, and a human rights advocate, Justice Sathyadev, who clash over their differing views on justice.

The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in significant roles.

What's the story The investigative thriller Vettaiyan, which marks the cinematic reunion of legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after nearly three decades, has been struggling at the box office. Released on October 10, under the direction of TJ Gnanavel, the film's current earnings stand at an estimated ₹142.3cr, per Sacnilk. Despite its star-studded cast and intriguing plotline, Vettaiyan has seen a steady decline in box office numbers since its release.

In its first week, the film grossed ₹122.15cr, followed by a second-week collection of ₹19.25cr. However, by the 16th day (Friday), the movie's earnings had dipped to an estimated ₹90L. This decline is reflected in the Tamil occupancy rates reported at 15.88% on Friday, with morning shows having an occupancy of just 12.60%. Evening shows saw a slight increase to 15.76%.

'Vettaiyan' plot and cast details

The film follows the story of Athiyan, a senior police officer portrayed by Rajinikanth, who is notorious for his aggressive methods of delivering justice. He often resorts to encounter killings. Bachchan's character Justice Sathyadev is a human rights advocate who opposes Athiyan's methods. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in key roles.