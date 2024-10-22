Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a brief uptick over its second weekend, the box office collection of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' fell again, reaching a total of ₹34.35cr by Day 11.

The film, set in the '90s, tells the story of a newlywed couple in Rishikesh whose "suhagraat CD" goes missing, featuring Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles.

However, its unique plot and star-studded cast have not been enough to sustain its box office performance.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' falls again; collects ₹34.35cr by Day 11

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:09 am Oct 22, 202411:09 am

Collection details

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office journey

The film's earnings have been a rollercoaster ride since its release. After an impressive start with ₹5.5cr on Day 1, it saw a rise on Day 2 and Day 3 with collections of ₹6.9cr and ₹6.4cr respectively. However, from Day 4 onwards, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections, earning only ₹2.4cr, ₹2.1cr, and ₹1.9cr on subsequent days (Day 4 to Day 6).

Weekend collection

It saw slight improvement over weekend

Despite the massive drop in collections throughout the week, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video witnessed a slight improvement over its second weekend. On Day 7 and Day 8, it had collected ₹1.8cr and ₹1.4cr respectively. The film's earnings then rose to ₹2.25cr on Day 9 and further to ₹2.6cr on Day 10 (second Sunday). However, this upward trend was short-lived as collections fell again on Monday (Day 11) to just ₹1.1cr, taking the total haul to ₹34.35cr.

Film overview

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' plot and star cast

Set in the '90s, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video narrates the tale of a newlywed couple in Rishikesh whose "suhagraat CD" goes missing. The movie also stars Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles. Despite its quirky premise and star-studded cast, the film has failed to keep up with the box office since its release.