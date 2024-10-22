'Vicky Vidya Ka...' falls again; collects ₹34.35cr by Day 11
The romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has continued to disappoint at the box office. Despite a reasonable budget and an opening day collection of over ₹5cr on October 11, the film's earnings have been erratic. After a slight growth over its second weekend, it fell again on Monday (Day 11), collecting only ₹1.1cr.
'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office journey
The film's earnings have been a rollercoaster ride since its release. After an impressive start with ₹5.5cr on Day 1, it saw a rise on Day 2 and Day 3 with collections of ₹6.9cr and ₹6.4cr respectively. However, from Day 4 onwards, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections, earning only ₹2.4cr, ₹2.1cr, and ₹1.9cr on subsequent days (Day 4 to Day 6).
It saw slight improvement over weekend
Despite the massive drop in collections throughout the week, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video witnessed a slight improvement over its second weekend. On Day 7 and Day 8, it had collected ₹1.8cr and ₹1.4cr respectively. The film's earnings then rose to ₹2.25cr on Day 9 and further to ₹2.6cr on Day 10 (second Sunday). However, this upward trend was short-lived as collections fell again on Monday (Day 11) to just ₹1.1cr, taking the total haul to ₹34.35cr.
'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' plot and star cast
Set in the '90s, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video narrates the tale of a newlywed couple in Rishikesh whose "suhagraat CD" goes missing. The movie also stars Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles. Despite its quirky premise and star-studded cast, the film has failed to keep up with the box office since its release.