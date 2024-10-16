Summarize Simplifying... In short Jr NTR's 'Devara - Part 1' had a strong opening, raking in ₹82.5 crore on Day 1, but saw a significant drop in the following days.

Despite a 79.01% drop in the second week, the film managed to maintain steady earnings in the third week, with daily collections ranging from ₹2.75 crore to ₹5.3 crore.

By Day 19, the film had earned a total of ₹278 crore. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Devara - Part 1' box office collection

Jr NTR's 'Devara' maintains pace; earns ₹278cr by Day 19

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:39 pm Oct 16, 202412:39 pm

What's the story The Indian film Devara - Part 1 continues to do well at the box office, inching closer to the ₹280 crore mark on its 19th day of release. The film added around ₹1.6 crore to its total earnings on Tuesday, taking the overall collection to an estimated ₹277.9 crore across all languages in India. This consistent performance highlights the movie's lasting appeal among audiences across the nation.

Collection breakdown

'Devara - Part 1' witnessed a strong start

On Day 1, Devara - Part 1 opened to a strong ₹82.5 crore. However, the film saw a massive drop of 53.7% on Day 2, earning ₹38.2 crore. Despite the drop, the movie managed to recover a bit on Day 3 with a 4.45% increase, raking in ₹39.9 crore at the box office on Sunday (Day 3).

Weekly performance

'Devara - Part 1' saw a sharp decline in Week 2

In its opening week, Devara - Part 1 collected ₹215.6 crore. However, the second week saw a massive 79.01% drop in collections, with the film earning just ₹45.25 crore. Despite this drop, the movie continued to earn steadily in its third week with collections between ₹2.75 crore and ₹5.3 crore on different days (Day 15 to Day 19).

Enduring appeal

'Devara' continues to attract audiences in Week 3

Despite the huge drop in collections in its second week, Devara - Part 1 has continued to maintain its charm in the third week. On Day 15 (third Friday), the film earned ₹2.75 crore, followed by a massive 90.91% jump on Day 16 (third Saturday) with ₹5.25 crore. The film maintained the momentum on Day 17 (third Sunday) with another ₹5.3 crore in its kitty.