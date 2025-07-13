BJP leader shot dead in Patna, week after Gopal Khemka

In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surendra Kewat was shot dead in Patna 's Sheikpura. The 52-year-old was attacked by two unidentified men on a motorcycle who fled the scene after the shooting. Kewat sustained four bullet wounds and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Investigation progress Investigation launched into Kewat's murder The police have launched an investigation into Kewat's murder, and forensic teams are on the scene. Police officer Kanhaiya Singh said, "Surendra was working in the fields when unidentified men shot him dead." The officer added that statements of Kewat's relatives have been recorded, and action is being taken. Political leaders, including MLA Gopal Ravidas and former Minister Shyam Rajak, visited AIIMS to meet Kewat's family members after his death.

Political fallout Incident raises questions over law and order situation Kewat's murder comes a week after the killing of businessman Gopal Khemka outside his home in Patna. The incident has raised concerns over the law and order situation in Bihar, especially ahead of the upcoming elections. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government over its failure to maintain law and order. He asked, "Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?"