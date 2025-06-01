What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Surendran has alleged that the Kerala Tourism Department hosted YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra during her visit to Kannur.

Malhotra was recently arrested for alleged espionage activities linked to Pakistan.

The department is headed by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who is also Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law.