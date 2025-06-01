BJP alleges Kerala CM's son-in-law sponsored 'spy' YouTuber's trip
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Surendran has alleged that the Kerala Tourism Department hosted YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra during her visit to Kannur.
Malhotra was recently arrested for alleged espionage activities linked to Pakistan.
The department is headed by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who is also Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law.
Social media post
Surendran questions purpose of Malhotra's Kerala visit
Surendran took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the real agenda behind Malhotra's trip.
He wrote, "Pak-Spy Jyoti Malhotra's Kannur trip was sponsored by Kerala Tourism, run by none other than Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law."
He further asked who she met and where she went during her visit.
Espionage case
Malhotra's arrest and charges explained
Malhotra, a Hisar-based YouTuber who runs the "Travel with JO" channel, was arrested as part of 'Operation Sindoor'. Part of this operation targeted an alleged spy network backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
She has been charged under the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly sharing sensitive information with ISI and having direct contact with officials at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.
Legal proceedings
Malhotra's alleged trips to Pakistan and judicial custody
Malhotra reportedly made two trips to Pakistan, one of which was captured in a video showing her in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar under armed escort.
She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on May 26, 2025.
The BJP leader's allegations have raised questions about the state's involvement with an alleged spy linked to Pakistan.