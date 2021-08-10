Temple damaged by mob restored, 90 suspects arrested: Pakistan government

The temple is located in Bhong city of the Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590km from Lahore

The Pakistan government on Monday said it has completed the restoration work of the temple that was badly damaged by a mob last week in Punjab province and arrested a total of 90 suspects involved in the attack. The temple is located in Bhong city of the Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590km from Lahore.

Temple

Crowd vandalized the temple; burnt down a part of it

On Wednesday, hundreds of people had attacked the Hindu temple in reaction to the alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary by an eight-year-old Hindu boy. The charged Muslim crowd carrying weapons, sticks, and bamboos assaulted policemen deployed at the temple and vandalized and also burnt down a part of the temple. They had damaged idols, walls, doors, and electric fittings while desecrating the temple.

Background

The boy had allegedly urinated in the seminary

According to the DAWN news, on July 24, after a complaint by a cleric, a case was registered against the boy for allegedly urinating in the seminary. Some Hindu leaders tended to apologize to the administration of the seminary, saying that the boy was mentally challenged. However, on Wednesday, a local court granted bail to the boy, after which the mob attacked the temple.

Quote

Government has handed over the temple to Hindu community: Official

"The government has completed the restoration work of the temple and handed over to the local Hindu community," District Police Officer of Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz told PTI on Monday. He said it was ready for worship as well.

Arrests

Ninety suspects, including main suspects, have been arrested

To a question about how many suspects in the temple attack have been arrested so far, Sarfraz said, "A total 90 suspects have been arrested so far with the help of video footages and they have been produced before a court of law for physical remand," he said. The official added that the main suspects have also been arrested and police are interrogating them.

FIR

FIR has been lodged against over 150 people

Another official said the government has engaged workers from Hyderabad to make idols for the temple. Earlier, police had arrested 50 suspects in what Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called a "shameful attack" on the temple. An FIR has been lodged under terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against over 150 people for their involvement in attacking the temple.