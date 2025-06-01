What's the story

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has spoken out after his recent expulsion from the party.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he reiterated his love for his parents and accused some party members of betrayal.

"My dear mom and dad... my whole world is just you two," he wrote.