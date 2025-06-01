Tej Pratap's message to Lalu, Rabri after RJD expulsion
What's the story
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has spoken out after his recent expulsion from the party.
In a heartfelt post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he reiterated his love for his parents and accused some party members of betrayal.
"My dear mom and dad... my whole world is just you two," he wrote.
Accusations
Tej Pratap accuses RJD members of betrayal
Tej Pratap's post implied that some RJD members were betraying him, comparing them to "Jaichand," a historical figure known for treachery.
He said, "If papa wasn't there, this party wouldn't exist, nor would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me."
His expulsion came after he posted a controversial message on Facebook claiming to be in a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav.
Expulsion details
Lalu Yadav announces Tej Pratap's expulsion
Lalu Prasad Yadav announced his son's six-year expulsion from the party, citing "irresponsible behavior."
He also severed personal ties with Tej Pratap, saying, "Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice."
Initially, Tej Pratap denied posting the controversial message and claimed his social media accounts were hacked.
Personal life
Tej Pratap's marriage and separation
Tej Pratap was earlier married to Aishwarya Rai in 2018, but they started living separately within months of their marriage. The couple is currently undergoing a divorce.
Despite the family rift, Tej Pratap congratulated his brother Tejashwi Yadav on the birth of his son and extended love and blessings to the newborn.
Twitter Post
Tej Pratap's post on X
मेरे प्यारे मम्मी पापा....— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 31, 2025
मेरी सारी दुनिया बस आपदोनों में ही समाई है।भगवान से बढ़कर है आप और आपका दिया कोई भी आदेश।आप है तो सबकुछ है मेरे पास।मुझे सिर्फ आपका विश्वास और प्यार चाहिए ना कि कुछ और।पापा आप नही होते तो ना ये पार्टी होती और ना मेरे साथ राजनीति करने वाले कुछ जयचंद जैसे…