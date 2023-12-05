INDIA meet postponed as 3 leaders say they can't attend

INDIA meet postponed as 3 leaders say they can't attend

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:30 pm Dec 05, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav and Nitish Kumar might skip INDIA meet on Wednesday

A crucial opposition bloc meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi has been deferred to December 18. This came after three leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, reportedly said they would skip it. The meeting was convened by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) after the key alliance partner Congress's recent poll debacle in four states.

Why does this story matter?

The development came amid an alleged rift in the INDIA bloc over several issues. On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she wouldn't attend the meeting too. The issue of caste census in Bihar has allegedly become a matter of difference between various ally partners. Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC)—a part of the INDIA bloc—has previously expressed opposition to the caste census.