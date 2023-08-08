Raghav Chadha may face FIR for 'forged' motion in Parliament

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 08, 2023 | 11:07 am 3 min read

AAP MP Raghav Chadha may face FIR for 'forged' motion in the House

Trouble appears to be brewing for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha as four Rajya Sabha MPs have demanded to move a Privilege Motion against him. They alleged that their "forged signatures" were added to the proposed select committee on the Delhi Services Bill without their assent. The House Chairman may recommend filing a First Information Report (FIR) against him, India Today reported.

Why does this story matter?

Chadha allegedly attempted to push for the review of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, before presenting it in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed by the Upper House late on Monday. It is being seen as a major blow to AAP's Delhi government as the bill aims to give the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.

BJP, AIADMK MPs among four complainants

Four MPs, including Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Sasmit Patra and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) M Thambidurai, reportedly complained that their names were included in the proposal by Chaddha without their consent. The matter is currently under investigation by the House Chairman, who can recommend the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) if the allegations are found true, per India Today.

'Fraud with Parliament': Home Minister Amit Shah reacts to controversy

After the issue came to the fore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the alleged act of including the names of MPs without consent as "fraud" with Parliament. He also recommended a probe into the matter. The bill was passed in both Houses amid stiff resistance by the opposition. It will replace an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the bureaucracy in Delhi.

Bill needs President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become act

To recall, the Delhi ordinance bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha by voice vote on Thursday after a fierce debate between the opposition and the government. Shah moved the bill for consideration and passing in the Upper House earlier on Monday. It now needs President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an act.

Centre will likely have full control over Delhi's bureaucracy

The bill aims to replace the Delhi ordinance, which gives the Centre complete power over the Delhi administration. The government released it in May, ostensibly to overturn a Supreme Court judgment that said that the Delhi government would make decisions regarding bureaucrats. The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which includes the AAP, has called the law "unconstitutional" and against the federalism spirit.

