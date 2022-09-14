Delhi

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Delhi residents can avail subsidy on electricity bill

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Delhi residents can avail subsidy on electricity bill

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 14, 2022, 08:53 pm 3 min read

The Delhi government has made opting in for power subsidy mandatory.

A new order by the Delhi government has made it mandatory to opt-in for electricity subsidy from October. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, announced a special number through which people can continue to avail electricity subsidy in the national capital. The deadline to apply for the subsidy is September 30. Here's a step-by-step guide to avail benefits on power bills.

Details Start the process with a missed call on this number

Currently, residents consuming power less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges, and a 50% subsidy (upto Rs. 800) is offered to those consuming upto 400 units. Now, the Delhi government has made opting in for power subsidy mandatory. To start the procedure, citizens can give a missed call on 7011311111 or send 'Hi' to the same number on Whatsapp.

Process What happens after the missed call/message?

After the missed call/message, you will get a message on Whatsapp from the 'Delhi Government Electricity Subsidy Scheme', which will ask you to put in your CA number. The CA number is located at the top-right corner of your electricity bill. After this, you will get a form with your name, address, and CA number to confirm your details.

Electricity subsidy How to move forward with the process?

The chatbot will then ask you to choose your preferred language. You will then see a message that says, "Dear Consumer, application for Delhi Government Power Subsidy from Mobile Number (your number) has been submitted for CA No. (your CA number) against Acknowledgement No. (your form number)." Once you submit the form, the government will commence the process of granting you subsidy.

Twitter Post Registration will be complete in 3 days, says Kejriwal

दिल्ली में अब उन्हीं लोगों को सब्सिडी मिलेगी जो अप्लाई करेंगे



बिजली बिल के साथ एक फॉर्म आएगा। फॉर्म भरकर बिजली दफ़्तर में जमा करवा दें, या फिर 7011311111 पर मिस कॉल दें, आपके वाट्सएप पर एक फॉर्म आएगा, उसे भर दें। 3 दिन के अंदर रजिस्ट्रेशन हो जाएगा और आपकी फ्री बिजली जारी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/1jXQdk210p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 14, 2022

Bill What is the deadline for applying for the subsidy?

As per the new rules, you can apply for a subsidy before the last day of the next month. So, in order to apply for a subsidy for the month of October, you will have to submit the application by September 30. As per reports, consumers will get a consent form with their electricity bills for the next two cycles.

Information Availing subsidy for offline bills

In case of an offline bill, you will get an attached consent form which will require your phone number, Voter ID, and signature. You can submit your form at the designated subsidy counter at your nearest billing center before the next billing cycle.

E-bill Availing subsidy for online bills

Once you opt-in for the subsidy, you will get a hyperlink for the consent form with your e-bill, where you can enter the above-mentioned details. Additionally, consumers can also fill out this form on the separate subsidy sections that will be created on the applications of all three discoms. Notably, the Delhi government will organize awareness camps to help people understand the process.