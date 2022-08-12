Lifestyle

Independence Day long weekend: Cultural spots to visit and explore

Independence Day long weekend: Cultural spots to visit and explore

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 12, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

On this 75th Independence Day, hop on a heritage tour to India's most revered cultural spots.

Visiting the monuments in India hits different when it's done on Independence Day. Now that the 75th Independence Day is just around the corner, entry to all monuments till August 15 is free! Well, it's the perfect time to explore the melting pot of cultures that India is. Here are some places you can visit across the country during this upcoming long weekend.

North India Start from the top

You can visit the majestic India Gate and Raj Ghat in New Delhi as they will be beautifully lit in tricolor. In fact, you can witness the flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort. The Wagah Border and Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar will allow you a peek into the past. Explore Rani Laxmi Bai's fort in Jhansi and definitely the Taj Mahal in Agra.

East India Keeping to the East

If you're in Kolkata, the Victoria Memorial is a must-visit heritage site with about 25 galleries, exhibiting a plethora of paintings and manuscripts depicting the British Raj. Another place to visit in eastern India is Talatal Ghar in Assam. The largest one among all monuments made by Ahom Swargadeo Rajeswar Singha was an emergency evacuation for the King and his army during a crisis.

Central India The 'center' of Indian history

Gandhi Hall in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is a place you simply can't miss out on. It is a major venue for art and culture exhibitions, and will in fact be lit in tricolor on Independence Day. You can even travel to Khajuraho as it boasts archaic temples from the 12th century! Of the 85 temples, only 25 have stood the test of time here.

South India A lot in the penninsula

Charminar in Hyderabad was built back in 1591 by the fifth ruler of the Qutub Shahi dynasty and is a great place to visit during this time of the year. The same dynasty also made the Golconda Fort, which makes for a great tour containing ruins of various palaces and mosques. Both these monuments will be lit up in tricolor this Independence Day.

West India Best from the West

Visit the Gateway of India in Mumbai that was built in 1911 overlooking the expansive Arabian Sea. The Ashokan rock edict in Junagadh, Gujarat built in 250 BC with about 14 edicts of Emperor Ashoka is also a great spot. Although considered part of northern India, you can visit Hawa Mahal in Jaipur, an iconic structure with 953 windows, if you are in Rajasthan.