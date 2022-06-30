Auto

Formula E confirms Hyderabad E-Prix for February 2023

Formula E is set to debut the Gen3 racecars in the upcoming season 9 (Photo credit: Formula E)

FIA Formula E has confirmed its first race in India in 2023. The E-Prix will take place in the city of Hyderabad and is scheduled for February 11. The governing body has also released the provisional calendar for the upcoming season nine, which happens to be the longest one to date. This will be the first major international street racing event on our shores.

Formula E is currently the torch-bearer for all-electric racing around the world. It also focuses on aspects of sustainable racing by using parts made of recycled carbon fiber.

The signing of a letter of intent (LOI) between the Telangana government and Formula E brings India one step closer to a major motorsport event after the Formula 1 Indian GP was hosted between 2011-2013.

Our biggest ever calendar 🗓

New race locations 🇮🇳🇧🇷#Gen3 debut 🆕



Here's the provisional schedule for Season 9 ⚡



Find out more: https://t.co/pJubbqdCM4 pic.twitter.com/gz3Xll3WOr — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) June 29, 2022

Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo said, "We welcome Hyderabad and the State of Telangana's interest in hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship." He also showed excitement about the potential of returning elite motorsport to the country.

Driven International has designed the 2.37km race track on the streets of Hyderabad. It will allow the Gen3 racecars to fight their way below the Telugu Talli flyover at speeds of up to 280km/h. The street circuit will also host two rounds of the inaugural Formula Regional Indian Championship. The firm is working on other racing-related projects in India as well.

The Director of Electronics & EV, Telangana, Sujai Karampuri, said, "Formula E fits right into the Telangana government's electrification game plan. It will put the city on the global map as India's EV hub and will benefit the hospitality sector with the increased tourist traffic."