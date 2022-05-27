India

School performance drops below 2017 levels barring Punjab, Rajasthan: Survey

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 27, 2022, 10:34 am 2 min read

Academic performance of schools across the country has slipped below the levels recorded in 2017, except for Punjab and Rajasthan, the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2021 found. The survey also flagged a widening of learning gaps caused by disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the survey was based on tests conducted at 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts across the country.

The findings are significant as they emerge from the first such survey after COVID-19 disrupted the academic activities of schools.

The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Education among 34 lakh students in classes III, V, VIII and X in November last year.

Students were tested in various subjects to assess their learning achievement and the impact of the pandemic on academics.

Details Punjab, Rajasthan outshine other states, UTs

In the NAS survey, schools of Punjab and Rajasthan performed better than all other states and UTs by scoring more than the national average of 2017 and 2021 in classes III, V, and VIII. For classes III and V, mathematical and language skills, and conceptual understanding of environmental science were tested. For class VIII, understanding of language, maths, science and social science was analyzed.

Survey Other states that performed well

Apart from Punjab and Rajasthan, Kerala also emerged as the best performer at the Class-III level, with scores above the national average in all three subjects. At the Class-V level, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal performed better. But their scores were still below the national average of 2017. At the Class-VIII level, Chandigarh and Haryana performed above the 2017 national average.

Information States that performed badly

At the Class III level, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh occupied the last three slots. Telangana, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh performed poorly in the Class V category. At the Class VIII level, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were the worst performers.

Methodology What was the methodology of assessment?

The learning level of students was assessed based on various indicators, varying across grades. For Class III, students were asked to read small texts with comprehension, and solve simple daily life numerical problems using addition and subtraction of three-digit numbers. For Class VIII, students' ability to calculate values of squares, cubes, square roots and cube roots, and knowledge of fundamental rights were tested.