Politics

Charanjit Singh Channi to be Congress' CM face in Punjab

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Feb 06, 2022, 05:37 pm 3 min read

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Gandhi made the announcement during his visit to Ludhiana. The decision was taken after Congress' high command took people's opinion to decide its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab through IVR (Interactive Voice Response) calls.

Context Why does the story matter?

The announcement has put an end to all speculations surrounding Congress' choice of CM candidate.

The party had earlier hinted that Channi is likely to be the preferred candidate.

Significantly, both AAP and SAD had already announced Bhagwant Mann and Sukhbir Badal, respectively, as their CM candidates.

Punjab is going to polls on February 20.

Details Punjab needs a leader who can understand poor: Rahul Gandhi

Announcing Channi's name at a public rally, Gandhi said it was a tough decision to make. "We asked Punjab, and you have given us the decision," he said. "Punjab needs a leader who can understand the poor, feel their anxiety," Gandhi said. "The whole of Congress will now work towards the vision of transforming Punjab," Gandhi added.

Quote All our leaders are gems: Gandhi

"Punjab is Hindustan's shield. This state has to choose its leader on its own. My job is to hear and understand your voice...your opinion matters most. All our leaders are gems and I was given the tough task of choosing one of them," Gandhi added.

Channi Will take Punjab on the path of progress: Channi

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Channi thanked Congress for announcing him as the CM candidate for the upcoming polls. "As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication," Channi wrote on Twitter.

Sidhu-Channi Sidhu and Channi were the main contenders

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi were the main contenders for the CM face in the state. However, despite being critical of each other, both had assured that they would stand by the decision taken by Rahul Gandhi. Several reports had indicated that Channi is much ahead of others in the surveys conducted by the party.

Sidhu Will abide by Rahul Gandhi's decision: Sidhu

Earlier on Sunday, Sidhu had tweeted that everyone would abide by Rahul Gandhi's decision. The remark came even as Sidhu intensified the attack on Channi after the latter's nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an illegal sand-mining case. On Friday, Sidhu targeted Channi, saying the party must choose someone "honest and with a clean track record."