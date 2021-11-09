In win for Sidhu, Punjab CM Channi accepts Advocate-General's resignation

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi has accepted Advocate-General APS Deol's resignation.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has accepted APS Deol's resignation as the state's Advocate-General after much drama on the issue. "The Punjab Cabinet has accepted the resignation," Channi told reporters on Tuesday as Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu sat by his side. The vacancy will be filled by Wednesday, he further said. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Deol's removal may be seen as another attempt of truce between Channi and Sidhu ahead of next year's Assembly elections. It also reaffirms the Congress leadership's trust in the party's Punjab unit chief. Sidhu had opposed the senior advocate's appointment along with that of Iqbal Singh Sahota, the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Punjab.

Details

Deol had resigned over a week ago

Deol was appointed as the AG after the post fell vacant following Atul Nanda's resignation. Nanda's exit came soon after Amarinder Singh stepped down as Chief Minister in September. The new AG resigned on November 1. However, days after that, Channi appeared to back the state government's legal team on issues like the sacrilege case and drugs.

Quote

Deol had recently criticized Sidhu

Last week, Deol had slammed Sidhu accusing him of interfering in the state government's functioning. "Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues. There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress."

Controversy

Why was his appointment controversial?

Deol had represented former Punjab top cop Sumedh Singh Saini and Inspector General Paramraj Singh Umaranangal in cases related to alleged sacrilege and subsequent police firing on protesters. The incidents had taken place in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015. Taking action on those incidents was one of the Congress's key promises before the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections.

Polls

Punjab elections due early next year

The development comes merely months before Punjab Assembly elections which are due to be held in February-March 2022. The ruling Congress is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance. Former CM Amarinder Singh has also quit the Congress and floated a new party called the Punjab Lok Congress.