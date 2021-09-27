Punjab CM surprises newly-married couple, stops vehicle to wish them

A newly-married couple was in for a pleasant surprise when Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday stopped his vehicle to wish them. The Punjab government's Twitter handle posted a video of the incident and tweeted, "During his visit to Bathinda, Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI spotted a newly married couple at village Mandi Kalan and suddenly stopped his vehicle to convey his best wishes."

The video shows the chief minister, who was on a tour of the cotton belt in Bathinda district, hugging the man and also giving shagun to his wife after alighting from his vehicle. With police personnel surrounding him, he is also seen tasting some sweet dish carried in a parat (platter) by the family.

Channi is then seen asking when did they get married and a woman from the family replying that their marriage took place on Saturday. In the video, he is seen conveying his best wishes with folded hands.

During his visit to Bathinda today, Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI spotted a newly married couple at village Mandi Kalan and suddenly stopped his vehicle to convey his best wishes. pic.twitter.com/kws6XBAZGf — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 26, 2021

Notably, several social media users appreciated the gesture by Channi. Retweeting the video, one user tweeted in Punjabi, "Such candid heart warming gesture." Another Twitter user tweeted, "He is a very simple human All the best Channi Sahib." One tweet said, "Changa ji Channi saab...@CHARANJITCHANNI ..Chardi Kalan." Another tweet said, "You have proved that you are a common man's Congress chief minister."

Notably, a few days back, Channi had performed Punjab's folk dance Bhangra with students at an event in Kapurthala. He, along with his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, undertook a whirlwind tour of the cotton belt in the Malwa region of the state to assess the loss because of pink bollworm pests. Channi also announced to duly compensate the cultivators who have suffered the losses.

The Pioneer quoted him as saying, "Every single penny of the loss incurred by the farmers will be credited directly into their accounts by the Punjab Government." Channi also directed the state Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department for setting up various labs across the state to certify the quality of the seed, and to prevent such pest attacks in the future.