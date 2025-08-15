Premier League: Liverpool to pay special tribute to Diogo Jota 

Liverpool FC will pay a special tribute to their late forward Diogo Jota during the opening Premier League match against Bournemouth later tonight. The club has confirmed that Jota's family is expected to be present at Anfield for the occasion. The former Portugal international died in a car crash in northern Spain last month, aged just 28. Here's more.

League-wide tribute Premier League's tribute to Jota In honor of Jota, the Premier League will observe a moment of silence this weekend. Players will wear black armbands and stadium screens will display messages and images dedicated to him. Liverpool FC have also announced a fan-led tribute at Anfield, including a special mosaic that will be unveiled in the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand during the silence period.

Manager's statement Liverpool manager slot on emotional significance of the match Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledged the emotional significance of the match in his program notes for Friday's game. "We know that this will be a very emotional occasion, given it is the first league game we have played since we lost Diogo and Andre," he said in a press conference. He also emphasized how special the tributes paid throughout the football world have been.

Player tribute 'Forever 20' emblem on Liverpool players' shirts and jackets The Liverpool players will also pay their own tribute by wearing a 'Forever 20' emblem on their shirts and stadium jackets. This gesture will remain for the entire season. The club won a record-equalling 20th English league title last season with Jota wearing the number 20 shirt, which has now been retired after discussions with his wife Rute Cardoso and other family members.