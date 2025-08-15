Structure next to Delhi's Humayun Tomb complex collapses; several trapped
A two-room structure next to the historic Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday, the Indian Express reported. The incident occurred around 4:30pm and has left several people feared trapped under the debris. According to several reports, 10 people are trapped. Emergency services, including the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene.
Rescue operations
Locals among 1st responders
Local residents were among the first to respond, rescuing several people from the rubble. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) also rescued three more individuals trapped under the debris. According to PTI, DFS officials estimate that eight to nine people could still be trapped inside. Five fire tenders have been deployed for rescue operations at the site.
Investigation progress
No fatalities reported so far
A thorough inspection of the site is currently underway as rescue teams continue their efforts. No fatalities have been reported so far. The monument, a mid-16th century mausoleum, is a popular tourist attraction.
NDRF officials on site
