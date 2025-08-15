NewsBytes recommends: Modi's I-Day speech; Israel kills Hamas commander

Highlights from the day

Modi also offered support to Jammu & Kashmir after a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar took at least 60 lives—a tough moment for the region.

In sports, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is set to play FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, which could see Ronaldo face an Indian club for the first time.

Internationally, Israel says it has killed a senior Hamas commander in an airstrike as part of ongoing operations in Gaza.