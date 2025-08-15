NewsBytes recommends: Modi's I-Day speech; Israel kills Hamas commander
On August 15, Prime Minister Modi marked his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort with big plans for India's future.
He announced a new GST system that will simplify tax rates into just two slabs, with some tax cuts set to kick in by Diwali.
The vision? A more self-reliant and advanced India by 2047.
Highlights from the day
Modi also offered support to Jammu & Kashmir after a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar took at least 60 lives—a tough moment for the region.
In sports, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is set to play FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, which could see Ronaldo face an Indian club for the first time.
Internationally, Israel says it has killed a senior Hamas commander in an airstrike as part of ongoing operations in Gaza.