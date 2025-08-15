J&K: Over 60 dead, 200+ missing in Machail Mata yatra
A sudden cloudburst hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, causing flash floods and landslides along the Machail Mata yatra route.
At least 60 people have died, over 100 are injured, and over 200 are still missing out of roughly 1,000-1,200 pilgrims who were there for the annual pilgrimage.
Rescue efforts on; Deputy CM visits survivors
Rescue efforts by the Army, NDRF, police, and local volunteers are ongoing even with bad weather slowing things down.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited survivors at Jammu District Hospital—49 people are being treated there right now, with two in ICU.
As he put it gently: "Whether one or 50 have left us, it is a sorrow."
Hopes for survivors fading; PM, LG express condolences
Officials have confirmed recovering several bodies but say hopes for more survivors are fading.
Opposition leaders expressed condolences and support; Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the area to assess damage.
PM Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sent condolences and called for immediate help for those affected.