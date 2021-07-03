AAP workers try to gherao Punjab CM's residence

AAP workers surrounded Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence

Police on Saturday used water cannon to disperse AAP workers forcing their way to gherao the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Siswan in Mohali in protest against frequent power cuts. The protesting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, led by its Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, shouted slogans against the Congress government over the power shortage.

Police's actions

Multi-layered barricades were put on road leading to CM's house

Police personnel was deployed in strength and multi-layered barricades were put up on the road leading to the Chief Minister's farmhouse. As scores of AAP workers carrying party flags forced their way through the first layer of barricades and reached the second one to enter the CM's house, police used a water cannon to disperse them.

Electricity shortage

Punjab is suffering from an acute power shortage

Punjab has been reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat. Last week, the state's power demand peaked to 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW. The Punjab government had already ordered a reduction in timings of state government offices and reduced power supply to high energy-consuming industries.

Further details

Kejriwal has promised free electricity up to 300 units

The protest comes days after Arvind Kejriwal promised free electricity up to 300 units and round a clock power supply in Punjab should AAP win the assembly elections next year. The Amarinder Singh-led government has been under fire for not being able to provide sufficient electricity to consumers. Earlier, AAP slammed the Congress government for having failed to provide power at cheaper rates.