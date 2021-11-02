Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress, announces new party's name

Amarinder Singh says his new party will be called the Punjab Lok Congress.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from the Congress party. He announced his resignation in a letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Singh had resigned as Punjab CM in September amid pressure from the grand old party. He has since announced the formation of a new party that will be called the Punjab Lok Congress.

Felt deeply hurt, Singh tells Gandhi

"I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children who I still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father, since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now," Singh wrote in the letter. "I hereby tender my resignation from the...Congress in the interest of my state and my country."

I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation.



‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later. pic.twitter.com/Ha7f5HKouq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 2, 2021

Singh quit as CM in September

Singh had resigned as Punjab CM following a bitter feud with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. At that time, the former CM had said he felt humiliated and would explore his options. His meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah had triggered speculation about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He, however, denied that.

Will consider seat-sharing with BJP: Singh

Singh has said he will consider a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP depending on the resolution of the farmers' protest. He also said his outfit will contest all the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab which will go to polls early next year. Singh has applied for the party name and symbol and is awaiting registration approval from the Election Commission of India.

Punjab elections due early next year

Singh's announcement comes merely months before Punjab Assembly elections which are due to be held in February-March 2022. The ruling Congress is up against the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance. The polls will be held under the shadow of the farmers' protest which may harm the BJP's prospects.