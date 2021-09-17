Busted terror module was planning series of blasts across India

The terror module busted by Delhi Police was planning a series of blasts across India.

The Pakistan-backed terror operatives arrested earlier this week were planning a series of blasts across India, News18 reported citing sources. The group wanted to carry out attacks in all the metro cities, accused Zeeshan Qamar said during his interrogation, according to the publication. Six men, including two ISI-trained terrorists, were arrested in a multi-state operation on Tuesday.

Details

Agencies looking for 6-7 more suspects

At least five serial blasts across the country have been averted through these arrests, sources said. Investigating agencies are looking for six-seven more suspects and they are likely to be caught in the coming days. The six arrested accused had received training on IEDs, arms, and arson-related activities for over two weeks at a Karachi farmhouse, the sources have claimed.

Arrests

Delhi Police, UP ATS bust terror module

The Delhi Police's Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday busted the said terror module. The accused have been identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer (47), Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohammad Abu Bakar (23), and Mohammad Amir Javed (31). They all were arrested from different parts of Delhi and UP.

Details

Terrorists were planning blasts during the festive season

Police said the terrorists were planning blasts during the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Ramleela. Cops added that both Pakistan-based ISI and underworld operatives were linked to the terror plan. "The arrest of the four accused has exposed the nexus of the Pakistan's ISI-sponsored and trained terror modules with underworld operatives," the police said in a statement.

Similar news

Punjab on high alert after terror operatives arrested

Meanwhile, Punjab is on high alert after the arrest of four members of a terror module who tried to blow up an oil tanker last month. High security has been ordered at markets and sensitive establishments. The accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. It was the fourth Pakistan-backed terror module busted in the state over the last 40 days.