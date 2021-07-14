Notorious snatcher held after encounter with police in Rohini

The accused opened two rounds of fire at the police team

A 27-year-old man allegedly involved in more than 50 cases of snatching and robbery was arrested after a brief encounter with police in the Rohini area, the police said on Wednesday. The encounter took place on Tuesday night when the accused Sumit alias Bagga tried to escape by opening fire at police personnel. Here are more details.

Information

He is involved in 53 criminal cases

"Sumit is involved in 53 cases including that of snatching, robbery, theft, and those under the Arms Act. After a spurt in street crime especially snatching recently, a team was deployed to collect intelligence about criminals operating in the area," the police said.

Details

Police received a tip-off; laid trap to apprehend the accused

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Pranav Tayal, said the team received a tip-off that an active snatcher carrying a loaded country-made pistol will come on a stolen motorcycle to commit the crime. "Following this, the police laid a trap near Central Park in Rohini Sector 20 and the accused was apprehended," he added.

Police

Police recovered pistol, stolen motorcycle, gold chain from the accused

The police team recovered from the accused a country-made pistol, a stolen motorcycle, and a gold chain that was snatched from a person in the Budh Vihar area on Monday. When he was interrogated, Sumit disclosed that the pistol was provided to him by his accomplice Rohit following which a team was formed to nab Rohit, who resides in Rajiv Nagar Extension near Begumpur.

Incident

He opened fire at police; got injured in retaliatory firing

"When the police was taking Sumit, he told them that he wanted to relieve himself. As he was getting down from the police vehicle, he snatched constable Pramod's pistol and tried to escape," the officer said. "Sumit opened two rounds of fire in which constable Jaswinder was injured. However, in retaliatory firing, Sumit was injured and has been hospitalized," the officer added.