Kitty Kumaramangalam murder: Police raids to nab the third suspect

Credits: Kitty Kumaramangalam was smothered to death on Tuesday night during an attempted robbery at her home

Three Delhi Police teams are conducting raids to nab the third suspect in the murder of Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late Union minister PR Kumaramangalam, police said on Friday. Kumaramangalam, who had worked as a lawyer in the Supreme Court, was smothered to death on Tuesday night during an attempted robbery at her home in Southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar. Here are more details.

Raids

Police had arrested two accused, Raju and Rakesh Raj: Officials

The police had arrested two accused, Raju (24) and Rakesh Raj, (34), and took them into police remand for two days on Thursday, officials said. Raids are being conducted in Rajasthan and areas in and around Delhi to nab Suraj, the third suspect, who is suspected to have fled to Jaipur with the robbed gold ornaments to sell them, police said.

Quote

Three teams deployed to nab the third suspect

"We have deployed three teams who have been working round-the-clock to locate and nab Suraj. His last location was near Jaipur in Rajasthan but he keeps switching off his mobile phone. Technical surveillance has also been mounted to track him," a senior police officer said.

Motive

Financial crisis led the three to execute murder-cum-robbery: Police

The financial crisis during COVID-19 and the greed for money led the three men to execute the murder-cum-robbery which they had been planning for over a month. The victim was an easy target for them as Raju had been working in the area as a washerman for over five years and visited Kumaramangalam's house on a regular basis, the officer said.

Robbery

Rs. 60,000 robbed cash was recovered after Rakesh was arrested

As Raju kept washed clothes back in the victim's cupboard on many occasions because she trusted and knew him personally, he was aware of the locker and the valuables kept inside the cupboard, police said. The locker looted by the accused was recovered from Raju on Wednesday, but it only had essential documents, while Rs. 60,000 robbed cash was recovered after Rakesh was arrested.

Confession

Two accused have confessed to their crime: Officer

Also, the scooty on which the three accused arrived to execute their plan has been recovered as their entry into Kumaramangalam's building was captured on a CCTV camera. "The two accused have confessed to their crime but the actual truth will be known after the third suspect is nabbed and interrogated following which each of their versions will be corroborated," the officer said.