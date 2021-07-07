Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife murdered at Delhi home

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 12:39 pm

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife was murdered at her Delhi home on Tuesday night, the police says.

Kitty Kumaramangalam, 68, a lawyer and the wife of former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam, was murdered at her home in Delhi last night, the police said. She was allegedly suffocated to death in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar during a robbery attempt. One of the accused has been arrested by cops and search for two others is currently underway.

Details

Incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, Raju Lakhan, 24, a washerman who worked for Kumaramangalam, barged into her house along with two other men. The house help opened the door, after which the men overpowered her and held her hostage in a room. The accused then smothered Kumaramangalam to death using a pillow before fleeing with some money and jewelry.

Details

Neighbors called the police around 11 pm

Police was informed about the incident around 11 pm. "We received a call about the incident at around 11 pm from her domestic help Manju. She informed that at around 9 pm, Raju, who came earlier also, came to their home and she opened the door for him," said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (South-West district), according to The Indian Express.

Police's action

Police arrested Lakhan today, search on for others

Cops arrested Lakhan from his residence in Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar on Wednesday morning, DCP Singh said, according to news agency ANI. He has revealed the names of the other accused to the police and search is on for them. Lakhan had been working for Kumaramangalam and visited her house everyday for the past five years, according to the police.

Quote

Police has informed Kumaramangalam's son in Bengaluru

"Shortly after (receiving the call), probe teams were formed. Some briefcases were found open at the scene of the crime. Police have arrested the accused Raju," Singh was quoted as saying. Police has informed Kumaramangalam's son in Bengaluru about the incident, he added.

Other details

Kumaramangalam had served as a Supreme Court lawyer

Kumaramangalam had worked as a lawyer in the Supreme Court of India. Her husband, PR Kumaramangalam, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984. He became the Minister of State for Law, Justice and Company Affairs in July 1991. He went on to serve as a Union Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Cabinet until his death in 2000.