Coronavirus: India reports 43K+ new cases; 930 more deaths

India's single-day COVID-19 death toll also rose to 930 on Wednesday.

India on Wednesday reported over 43,000 COVID-19 cases, a day after witnessing the lowest single-day spike in nearly four months. The number of single-day COVID-19 deaths also rose to 930 from 553 the day before. Most infections and deaths remain concentrated in the worst-hit states, however, the government has taken note of tourists crowding hill stations violating health protocol. Here are more details.

India's tally reaches 3.06 crore; 4.04 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,06,63,665 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,04,211. So far, 2,97,99,534 patients have recovered, while 4,59,920 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 43,733 new infections, 47,240 more discharges, and 930 fresh fatalities. 36,13,23,548 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Cases dipped after second wave peaked in May

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. Notably, India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

1 in 3 new cases nationwide from Kerala

Maharashtra reported 8,418 new COVID-19 cases along with 10,548 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 14,373 new cases and 10,751 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 3,104 new cases and 4,992 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 3,479 new cases and 3,855 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,042 new cases and 3,748 recoveries.

Will bring back curbs: Centre on reckless tourism

Further, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday warned tourists against crowding popular hill stations in the country, often without face masks and violating physical distancing. "We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols are not complied with," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said. Agarwal noted that such violations of the COVID-19 protocol can nullify the gains achieved so far.

Morepen Laboratories starts producing Sputnik V

Separately, Morepen Laboratories has started the production of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V (which is over 90% effective against COVID-19) at an exclusive facility in Himachal Pradesh. The first batch will be sent to Gamaleya Center for quality control, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the vaccine doses will be available for both India and partners worldwide.