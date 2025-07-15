'Can't...misuse family connection': Mohit Suri on working with Alia, Emraan
What's the story
In a recent interview with Zoom, director Mohit Suri spoke highly of his cousins and actors Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt. He also admitted that he hasn't yet delivered a script worthy of Bhatt's acting potential. "I haven't been able to deliver a script to her which is worth her acting potential," he said. "She is a fabulous actor...the role that I give her should live up to that and I have not reached that level."
Actor appreciation
'Feel doubly responsible with a script with them...': Suri
Suri further added, "I would work with Emraan Hashmi at the drop of a hat. Emraan, Alia, they are such talented actors." "I feel doubly responsible with a script with them... Unless there is a script or a role that is not good enough for them, I would never really misuse that equation." "I can't misuse the family connection. The level of actors they are, I would never want to cross that line."
Film promotion
Meanwhile, Suri's next movie is 'Saiyaara'
Suri is currently promoting his upcoming directorial venture, Saiyaara, which stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. The film's trailer, released on July 8, received positive responses from both industry insiders and netizens. In an official statement accompanying the trailer release, Suri said he wouldn't have made Saiyaara without finding "formidable actors" like Panday and Padda. The film is set to hit theaters on July 18, clashing with Nikita Roy and Tanvi the Great.