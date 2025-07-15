'Can't...misuse family connection': Mohit Suri on working with Alia, Emraan

Actor appreciation

'Feel doubly responsible with a script with them...': Suri

Suri further added, "I would work with Emraan Hashmi at the drop of a hat. Emraan, Alia, they are such talented actors." "I feel doubly responsible with a script with them... Unless there is a script or a role that is not good enough for them, I would never really misuse that equation." "I can't misuse the family connection. The level of actors they are, I would never want to cross that line."