By Isha Sharma 05:53 pm Jul 13, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Emraan Hashmi, who first appeared in the 2003 film Footpath, recently disclosed his frustration when actor Ameesha Patel declined to work with him on what was intended to be his debut film, Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar. Initially cast alongside Govinda, Hashmi was later removed from the project after Patel expressed doubts about his acting experience. Finally, the film, released in 2001, starred Jimmy Sheirgill alongside Patel.

Casting shift

Hashmi recalls unexpected casting change

Hashmi was caught off guard when director-producer Mahesh Bhatt decided to replace Govinda due to scheduling conflicts. "After a month, Bhatt called and said that Govinda is not in the film anymore, there was an issue with his dates," Hashmi told The Lallantop. Despite his acting coach Roshan Taneja's assurance that he was ready for the role, Hashmi admitted feeling unprepared and nervous about stepping into the lead role.

Casting concerns

Patel's concerns led to Hashmi's removal from film

Patel felt that Hashmi was "too raw" for the lead role. "Ameesha felt I wouldn't be able to pull it off... She wanted an experienced actor to be cast for the role," Hashmi revealed. "She wanted an experienced actor to be cast for the role. So, she went to Bhatt sahab and said, 'I don't think Emraan is the right fit'. I was infuriated, I was very angry with her. Now when I look back, I feel Ameesha was correct."

On-set presence

Hashmi's unconventional response to film exit

In response to his removal from the film, Hashmi admitted to showing up uninvited on the set. "I used to go to the film's set, and watch her shoot, I used to stare at her as well," he confessed. "I would go on the film's set because I wanted to stay engaged with the process of filmmaking. I used to go on set everyday. Then I signed my first film with Vishesh Films, Footpath."