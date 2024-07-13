In short Simplifying... In short The historic family estate of the real Mona Lisa's husband, Francesco, is up for sale.

This grand property, once owned by the silk merchant who commissioned da Vinci's iconic portrait, features a main villa, private chapel, and additional structures like a greenhouse and caretaker's house.

What's the story The ancestral estate of the real-life Mona Lisa, known as Via della Prata, is now on the market! Located in the Florentine countryside just outside Florence, Italy, the property is reportedly listed for €18 million or $19.6M. The 30,138-square-foot estate once belonged to Francesco del Giocondo's family, the husband of Lisa del Giocondo, dubbed the real-life Mona Lisa. It features 14 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms spread across nearly 67 acres. Let's dive deeper!

Per Forbes, Francesco—a silk merchant—owned the villa from 1498 to 1517. During this period, he commissioned Leonardo da Vinci to paint the now-globally popular portrait of his wife. Experts speculate that the Mona Lisa was completed between 1503 and 1506. Ambra Nepi, a representative from Lionard Luxury Real Estate, mentioned in a 2016 interview: "There are no documents proving that [Lisa] lived in the villa, but it is undeniable that it belonged to her husband's family."

The property boasts a private chapel with a polygonal plan, typical of prestigious residences of the time, according to Sotheby's International. The estate also includes three additional structures used as an orangery, greenhouse, garage, or technical rooms. There is also the caretaker's house and various buildings for agricultural use. A notable feature is a clock commissioned by Marchesa Nathalie Antinori at the beginning of the 20th century.

The estate includes a main villa and numerous additional structures such as a caretaker's house, buildings for agricultural use, a private chapel, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. The property is divided by gardens, tree-lined avenues, and a large forest. The site's history is reflected in its two entrances: the main entrance leads through an iron gate down a cypress tree-lined avenue to the garden.

The three-story villa, designed by English architect Cecil Pinsent, includes a basement. The first floor serves as a sleeping quarters with five bedrooms, three wardrobe areas, five bathrooms, a library, and a storage room. The second floor contains two more bedrooms along with a fitness room, study area, and two bathrooms. The estate also includes staff rooms on the mezzanine floor, a residential unit, and agricultural premises. All floors are connected by stairs and an elevator.