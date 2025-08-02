IPL: MS Dhoni expects Ruturaj Gaikwad's return will boost CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has expressed confidence that the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad will strengthen their batting lineup in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The young batsman missed IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury after playing five matches. Despite Dhoni's efforts as captain, CSK had a disappointing season, finishing last with just four wins out of 14 matches and inconsistent batting performances. Here's more.

Captain's assurance Dhoni on Gaikwad's return Speaking at an event in Chennai, Dhoni said he was slightly worried about the team's batting order. However, he was optimistic that Gaikwad's return would fix the issues. "But I think our batting order is quite sorted out now," Dhoni said as per PTI. "Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back."

Future strategies Mini-auction to be held later this year Dhoni also revealed CSK's plans to strengthen their squad in the upcoming mini-auction later this year. "I won't say we [CSK] slacked off [in IPL 2025]," he said. "But there were certain holes that we needed to plug in." Gaikwad's last competitive match was against Punjab Kings on April 8, and he has been named in the West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2025-26 starting later this month.

Performance review Dhoni on IPL 2025 struggles Dhoni admitted that CSK have not been up to the mark in the last couple of years. He stressed on the importance of identifying areas of concern and learning from them. "Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also," he said, adding that they are looking forward to sorting out most things and hopefully being at their best in IPL 2026.