Shreyas Iyer in line to lead Team India? Details here
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer's impressive performance in IPL 2025 has put him in contention for the captaincy of India's white-ball team.
Despite losing the final match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer's leadership skills have been praised by a senior official in Indian cricket.
As per Indian Express, the official said that after this IPL season, BCCI "can't keep him out of T20 internationals and even Tests."
Prospect
Can Iyer become an all-format player for India?
Right now, Iyer is a Team India regular in just the ODI format. He was instrumental to the team's 2025 ICC Champions Trophy triumph.
However, he is now reportedly in contention to get a spot in all three formats.
"Right now he just plays ODIs, but after this IPL we can't keep him out of T20 internationals and even Tests. Plus he also has now officially joined the white-ball captaincy race," the official told Indian Express .
Comeback story
Iyer's journey: From being dropped to leading PBKS
Iyer's journey has been a remarkable turnaround. He was once without a central contract and excluded from the Test and T20I squads.
He was even released by Kolkata Knight Riders after leading them to IPL glory in 2024.
However, Iyer continued to shine in the domestic circuit for Mumbai and even captained them in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Leadership skills
Iyer took on the challenge of leading Punjab Kings
Iyer took on the challenge of leading Punjab Kings, a franchise known for its underachievement but with plenty of untapped potential.
He not only found his form with the bat but also struck an emotional chord with his teammates and fans.
He finished the season with 604 runs at 50.33, having clobbered six fifties (SR: 175.07).
He tallied 39 maximums, the most by a captain in a single edition.
Match-winning innings
His match-winning knock against MI in Eliminator
Iyer's defining moment came during the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.
Despite a shaky chase and Jasprit Bumrah's fiery bowling, Iyer played an innings of incredible composure.
He took on Bumrah, cleared the ropes with ease, and held his ground as wickets fell at the other end.
Iyer remained unbeaten on 87 off 41 balls, helping PBKS chase down a daunting target of 204 runs with an over to spare.
Future prospects
His influence has only grown
Even though Punjab Kings lost the final, Iyer's influence has only grown.
His fierce look at Shashank Singh after a crucial run-out in Qualifier 2 showed he could demand more from his players.
Iyer may not have lifted the trophy this year, but his performance has certainly made Indian cricket rethink its future plans.