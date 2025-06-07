What's the story

Shreyas Iyer's impressive performance in IPL 2025 has put him in contention for the captaincy of India's white-ball team.

Despite losing the final match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer's leadership skills have been praised by a senior official in Indian cricket.

As per Indian Express, the official said that after this IPL season, BCCI "can't keep him out of T20 internationals and even Tests."