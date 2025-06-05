What's the story

After a disappointing start to 2025, England's white-ball team has found its footing with a 3-0 ODI whitewash against West Indies.

Now, the two teams are set to face off in a three-match T20I series starting on June 6 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Both teams have struggled in the shortest format of the game lately.

Here we look at the preview of the opening game.