England, West Indies to kick-start T20I series in Chester-le-Street: Preview
What's the story
After a disappointing start to 2025, England's white-ball team has found its footing with a 3-0 ODI whitewash against West Indies.
Now, the two teams are set to face off in a three-match T20I series starting on June 6 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.
Both teams have struggled in the shortest format of the game lately.
Here we look at the preview of the opening game.
Match conditions
Pitch report and conditions
The last two domestic T20s at this venue were won by the team fielding first, as was the last T20I at Riverside Ground.
Despite cloudy weather throughout, temperatures are expected to drop from a pleasant 16 degrees Celsius to a chilly 12 degrees Celsius by match end.
Teams bowling first have won five of the seven T20Is here, as per Cricbuzz.
Meanwhile, the game has a start time of 11:00pm IST.
Recent performance
Poor T20I form but impressive ODI run under Brook
England have lost five of its last six T20Is, while West Indies has fared even worse with eight losses in 10 matches.
However, Harry Brook's full-time captaincy in ODIs has started on a high note with three consecutive wins.
Brook himself has been in great form, averaging 65.50 and striking at an impressive rate across these games.
England's composition
Dawson, Salt, and Rashid expected to play for England
For the T20I series, England are likely to bring back Liam Dawson for his first international cap since November 2022.
Phil Salt, who had a stellar IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is also expected to return.
Adil Rashid, the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series with nine dismissals, will be looking to continue his good form against West Indies.
WI's composition
Alzarri Joseph and Alzarri Joseph key for West Indies
For this series, Alzarri Joseph, West Indies's leading wicket-taker in the ODI leg, will be key to their success in T20Is.
Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Jason Holder returns to the T20I setup after last featuring in February 2024.
All-rounders Andre Russell and Romario Shepherd, who were last seen in IPL 2025, will also be available.
This series will be Shai Hope's maiden assignment as WI's full-time T20I skipper.
H2H
WI have a slight edge over ENG
West Indies have a slight edge over England with 18 wins to the latter's 16 across 34 concluded T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo.
On home soil, England have managed to win just three out of seven matches against the Windies.
The last bilateral T20I series between these two teams was in November 2024, where England emerged victorious by a margin of 3-1.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
England (Probable XI): Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Phil Salt, Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Adil Rashid is the most successful bowler against West Indies in T20I history, with 36 wickets at an economy rate of 6.05.
Jos Buttler was on a roll in the recently-concluded 2025 Indian Premier League, where he made 538 runs while striking at 163.03.
Jason Holder has taken 23 wickets against England at an economy rate of 8.55.
Andre Russell also been impressive against them, having managed 201 runs and 12 wickets across 16 matches.
Poll