RCB win IPL 2025: Our Player of the Final
What's the story
Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya delivered a match-winning performance in the 2025 IPL season final, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their first-ever title.
The left-arm spinner was instrumental in RCB's victory over Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
His exceptional bowling figures of 4 overs, 17 runs, and two wickets earned him the Player of the Match award.
Game changer
How Krunal turned the tide for RCB
Punjab Kings started strong in their chase of 191 runs, with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh adding 43 runs quickly.
However, Krunal turned the game for RCB by taking two crucial wickets.
He first dismissed Prabhsimran Singh (26) and then got rid of Josh Inglis in his last over.
Despite Inglis's aggressive knock of 39 off 23 balls, which included 4 sixes, Krunal's strategic bowling proved decisive.
Past performance
Second award for Krunal
This was not the first instance of Krunal shining in an IPL final.
He had also won the player-of-the-match award as Mumbai Indians (MI) won the 2017 IPL title. They beat Rising Pune Supergiants by a run in the final.
Krunal earlier scored a 38-ball 47 as MI posted just 129/8 in 20 overs.
Overall, Krunal won his fourth IPL title (2017, 2019, 2020, and 2025).
Strategy insight
'My biggest strength has been to learn...': Krunal
After the match, Krunal spoke about his bowling strategy, saying "When we batted, we realized the slower you bowl the better it is. In this format, you need guts to do it."
He added that he backed himself and thought of varying his pace more often.
"My biggest strength has been to learn what the situation requires," he said, emphasizing his strategic approach to bowling in high-pressure situations like an IPL final.