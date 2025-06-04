What's the story

Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya delivered a match-winning performance in the 2025 IPL season final, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their first-ever title.

The left-arm spinner was instrumental in RCB's victory over Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

His exceptional bowling figures of 4 overs, 17 runs, and two wickets earned him the Player of the Match award.