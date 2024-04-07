Next Article

Thakur became the seventh uncapped bowler to claim an IPL fifer (Source: X/@IPL)

Yash Thakur becomes second bowler to claim fifer for LSG

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:44 pm Apr 07, 202411:44 pm

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yash Thakur claimed a brilliant fifer against Gujarat Titans in Match 21 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was sensational throughout his spell as the uncapped fast bowler returned with 5/30 in 3.5 overs. He became the second bowler to claim a fifer for LSG as KL Rahul's men prevailed by 33 runs. Here are his stats.

Spell

A stunning spell from Yash

Chasing 164, GT were 54/0 when Thakur drew the first blood by dismissing Shubman Gill (19). His other four wickets came in the last six overs as dashers Vijay Shankar (17) and Rahul Tewatia (30) fell to his brilliance. Rashid Khan (0) and Noor Ahmad (4) were his other victims as the Titans were folded for 130 in 18.5 overs.

Numbers

Second LSG bowler to get this feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Thakur became the second LSG bowler after Mark Wood to claim a fifer. The latter recorded 5/14 against Delhi Capitals last year. As Thakur recorded 4/37 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, he became the first bowler to claim two four-plus wicket-hauls in LSG colors. Overall, he has raced to 19 wickets across 12 IPL games (ER: 9.37).

Feat

Seventh uncapped player to get this feat

Meanwhile, Thakur has become the seventh uncapped bowler to claim a fifer in the IPL. Akash Madhwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Chakravarthy, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh are the others with this feat. Meanwhile, Thakur now boasts 74 wickets across 49 T20 games at 16.10. This was his maiden fifer as the tally includes four four-wicket hauls.

Summary

Here is the match summary

Umesh Yadav struck twice with the new ball before Marcus Stoinis (58) and KL Rahul (33) added 73 runs. Nicholas Pooran (32*) and Ayush Badoni (20) provided the late impetus as LSG finished at 163/5. After a 54-run opening stand, the Titans lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually folded for 130. While Thakur took five wickets, Krunal Pandya claimed a three-fer.