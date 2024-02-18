Shami will lead GT's pace attack (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of GT's pace attack

What's the story Gujarat Titans are among the teams to watch out for in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the side qualified for the final in the last two seasons. While they tasted glory in their maiden outing in 2022, they lost the title clash to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year. Here we decode the key stats of GT's pace attack.

Composition of GT's spin attack

Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023, will lead GT's pace attack. Mohit Sharma, who claimed 27 scalps last season, will look to shine once again. Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, and Darshan Nalkande are the other Indian pacers in the squad. Joshua Little and Spencer Johnson are the overseas pacers. All-rounders Vijay Shankar and Azmatullah Omarzai can also contribute to the pace-bowling department.

Shami's sensational numbers across phases

While Shami owns 127 IPL scalps at 26.86, he has 48 scalps in GT colors at 21.04. As per ESPNcricinfo, 46 of his wickets have come in the powerplay. While he has returned with 66 scalps in the death (16-20) overs, his remaining 15 wickets have come in the middle overs (7-15). Overall, he owns 190 T20 scalps at 24.23.

A look at Mohit Sharma's stats

Mohit owns 119 IPL scalps at 23.78, 27 for GT last season at a sensational average of 13.37. As many as 55 of his wickets have come in death overs. He has 34 and 30 wickets in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively. Overall, he has claimed 150 wickets in the 20-over format at 26.91.

Presenting Umesh and Kartik's numbers

While Umesh owns 136 IPL scalps at 30.2, he overall boasts 193 T20 wickets at 27.51. He has 53 and 50 IPL wickets in the powerplay and death overs, respectively. His remaining 33 scalps have come in the middle overs. Meanwhile, Kartik owns 15 IPL scalps at 44.13 (7 in death overs). Overall, the youngster boasts 25 T20 wickets at 38.08.

Here are the other bowlers

Little owns 139 T20 wickets at 22.87 (7 in IPL). His fellow left-arm pacer Johnson has taken 38 T20 wickets at 22. Nalkande has 65 T20 wickets at 17.52 (3 in IPL). Omarzai has returned with 72 T20 wickets at 25.13. Shankar, meanwhile, has 33 scalps in T20 cricket at 34.48. The tally includes nine IPL wickets at 38.22 (7 in middle overs).