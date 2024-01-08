Mohammed Shami likely to miss first two Tests against England

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:31 pm Jan 08, 2024

Shami owns over 220 Test wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami would take some more time to return to action. As per the latest development, the speed merchant is likely to miss the first two games of the upcoming five-Test series against England at home, starting on January 25. The pacer has been out of action since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in November. Here are further details.

Shami still recovering from his ankle injury

While Shami was selected in India's Test squad for the recent two-match away series against South Africa, his availability was subject to fitness. As he could not recover from his ankle injury, the 33-year-old was ruled out without playing any game. According to Indian Express, the pacer has not even started bowling yet.

Here is what the officials said

"Shami hasn't even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England," a source told Indian Express. Meanwhile, Shami's availability should not hurt India much with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah being available. Moreover, spinners will have a major say in the series.

A look at Shami's stats

With 229 wickets in 64 games at 27.71, Shami is India's fifth-highest wicket-taker among pacers in Tests. The tally includes six fifers. At home, he has picked up 76 wickets in 21 Tests at 22.10. 44 of his wickets have come against England in 15 Tests at 38.29. Meanwhile, he was the highest wicket-taker of the 2024 WC with 24 wickets across seven games.

SKY to undergo surgery

In another development, Suryakumar Yadav, who will miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, is suffering from hernia and needs surgery. The top-ranked T20I batter is expected to be completely fit by the time of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). "After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training," a source told the Indian Express.