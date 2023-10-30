India vs England: Mohammed Shami scripts a host of records

1/10

Sports 3 min read

India vs England: Mohammed Shami scripts a host of records

By Rajdeep Saha 02:00 am Oct 30, 202302:00 am

Mohammed Shami has raced to 40 ODI World Cup scalps (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Mohammed Shami turned on the heat in Lucknow as India decimated England by 100 runs in match number 29 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. Shami claimed 4/22 from seven overs, including two maidens. India managed 229/9 after being asked to bat. England were abysmal with the bat and folded for 129. Here are the massive records scripted by Shami.

2/10

First pacer with four four-wicket hauls in ODI WCs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami claimed his fourth four-wicket haul in ODI World Cup history, becoming the first pacer to do so. He is also the fourth bowler overall with four four-wicket hauls. Notably, spinners Muttiah Muralidaran, Shane Warne, and Imran Tahir have clocked four four-fers. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Johnson have three four-wicket hauls among pacers.

3/10

Shami equals Starc with this feat

Besides four four-fers, Shami has claimed two fifers. He now has six four-wickets-in-an-innings and over, equaling Australian pacer Starc, who owns three four-fers and three five-wicket hauls.

4/10

3rd Indian bowler to claim 40-plus ODI WC scalps

Shami became the third Indian bowler to take 40 or more wickets in ODI World Cups. In 13 matches, Shami has raced to 40 wickets at 14.07. He has joined the likes of Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan to take 40-plus scalps for India. Srinath took 44 wickets from 34 matches at 27.81. Meanwhile, Zaheer also took 44 scalps at 20.22 from 23 games.

5/10

Shami owns the best strike rate among bowlers

Shami owns the best bowling strike rate among bowlers with 40-plus overs in ODI World Cup history. Shami's strike rate reads an outstanding 16.97.

6/10

Shami equals this record of Ajit Agarkar for India

Shami claimed his 10th four-wicket haul for India in ODI cricket. He has now matched the record of former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, who also managed 10 four-wicket hauls in his career. Notably, these two are the only Indian bowlers with 10 four-wicket hauls in ODIs. Former leg-spinner Anil Kumble (8) is next on the line.

7/10

Shami breaks this record of Agarkar

Shami is now the most successful Indian bowler in terms of four-wicket hauls and over. Shami, who has three five-wicket hauls, owns a tally of 13. Agarkar managed a tally of 12, including two five-wicket hauls.

8/10

ODI WC: 3rd-best figures for India versus ENG

Shami has clocked the third-best World Cup figures by an Indian bowler versus England. Former left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra claimed 6/23 in 2003. Shami managed 5/69 in 2019. And now, he has recorded 4/22.

9/10

Decoding Shami's ODI career stats

Shami has raced to 180 ODI wickets for India at 24.65. His strike rate of 26.63 is the best among Indian bowlers with 25-plus ODI scalps. Shami has 70 ODI scalps at home, averaging 26.87. In Asia, he has claimed 82 scalps at 26.48. Versus England, Shami owns 25 scalps from 15 ODIs at just 22.60.

10/10

Decoding Shami's performance versus England in Lucknow

Shami claimed his first wicket of Ben Stokes after beating him over and over again. Stokes made room and Shami's accurate ball castled the stumps. Next up, Shami dismissed Jonny Bairstow, who tried to cut a ball and ended up being bowled. Shami had Moeen Ali caught behind before his fourth wicket arrived in the form of Adil Rashid.