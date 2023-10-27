Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completes 2,000 ODI runs: Key stats

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan has completed 2,000 runs in One Day Internationals. The middle-order batter reached this mark with his fifth run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter against South Africa in Chennai. He ended up scoring a fiery 27-ball 31. He touched the 40-run mark in each of Pakistan's first four matches in the ongoing tournament. Here are the key stats.

A brief stay for Rizwan

Rizwan arrived at number four after Pakistan were reduced to 38/2. He joined forces with skipper Babar Azam and the duo stitched a 48-run stand. Rizwan was the aggressor in the partnership as he smoked four boundaries and a six. However, a short ball from Gerald Coetzee got the better of him as Rizwan edged it to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Rizwan enters 2,000-run club

Rizwan entered the 2,000-run club in his 71st ODI. The tally includes three tons and 13 half-centuries. The veteran has now raced to 2,026 runs at an average of 39.72. His strike rate reads 89.92. He has scored 593 runs at home and 776 runs away from home (home of opposition) in ODI cricket. The Pakistan batter owns 657 runs at neutral venues.

Rizwan's maiden World Cup ton

As mentioned, Rizwan has been on a roll in the World Cup 2023. His unbeaten 131 helped Pakistan chase a record-breaking 345 against Sri Lanka in their second match. As per Cricbuzz, it was the highest score by a Pakistan wicket-keeper in ODIs. Rizwan also became only the second Pakistan wicket-keeper to score a ton in ODI World Cups.

Most runs for Pakistan in ODIs this year

Rizwan is Pakistan's leading run-getter in ODIs this year. He has amassed 961 runs in 22 matches at an impressive average of 64.06. Rizwan has hammered seven fifties and a solitary ton which came against Sri Lanka in the ongoing event. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter has now raced to 333 runs in the ongoing event at a remarkable average of 66.60.