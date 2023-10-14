Rohit Sharma clocks his eighth ODI fifty versus Pakistan: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:19 pm Oct 14, 2023

Rohit fell short of his eighth ODI World Cup century by 14 runs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma continued from where he left off against Afghanistan, smashing a solid 86-run knock versus Pakistan in match number 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Rohit, who scored 131 against the Afghans, helped India chase down a 192-run target versus arch-rivals Pakistan. He struck his eighth fifty against Pakistan in ODIs. Here are the stats.

A brilliant knock from Rohit's blade

Rohit and Shubman Gill added 23 runs for the opening wicket with the latter smashing 16 (4 fours). Rohit took over and played his shots, besides adding 56 runs alongside Virat Kohli. After Kohli's dismissal, the senior batter added another fifty-plus stand alongside Shreyas Iyer. Rohit was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the 22nd over. He smashed six fours and six sixes.

53rd ODI fifty for Rohit

Rohit fell short of his eighth ODI World Cup century by 14 runs. Rohit has raced to 10,329 ODI runs at 49.18. He slammed his 53rd ODI fifty, besides owning 31 tons. Rohit now owns 303 ODI sixes and 950 fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 4,365 runs in home ODIs at 58.98. Rohit has 5,984 runs in Asia at 49.86.

Rohit gets to 10 fifty-plus scores versus Pakistan in ODIs

Versus Pakistan, Rohit has amassed 873 runs in 19 matches at an average of 51.35. He owns two tons and eight fifties against the Men in Green. In three World Cup matches versus Pakistan, Rohit has got to 241 runs at 80.33. He has one ton and one fifty at the World Cup versus Pakistan.

Rohit becomes the third batter to smash 300 ODI sixes

Rohit has become the third batter to complete 300 sixes in ODI cricket. He went to the milestone with his third maximum. Only West Indies's Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351) have hit more sixes in ODIs. Meanwhile, Rohit also raced to 150 ODI sixes at home. The dasher recently became the highest six-hitter in international cricket.