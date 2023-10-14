Rohit Sharma becomes third batter to smash 300 ODI sixes

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Rohit Sharma becomes third batter to smash 300 ODI sixes

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:35 pm Oct 14, 202306:35 pm

Rohit Sharma has also got to 150 ODI sixes at home (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Another day and another massive milestone for Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper has become the third batter to complete 300 sixes in ODI cricket. He went to the milestone with his third maximum in the high-octane 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. The dasher recently became the highest six-hitter in international cricket. Here are his stats.

2/6

The third batter to the milestone

Nicknamed 'Hitman', Rohit's ferocious striking ability has given nightmares to many potent bowlers. Standing in his 254th ODI, Rohit has completed 300 maximums in the format. Only West Indies's Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351) have hit more sixes in ODIs. Among active players, New Zealand's Martin Guptill (187) is closest to Rohit. MS Dhoni (229) trails Rohit among Indians.

3/6

Rohit races to 150 ODI sixes at home

150 of Rohit's maximum have come in India. He needed four sixes to clock this record. During his knock against Pakistan, Rohit went past Gayle (147) as the batter with the most maximums in home ODIs. His tally of 92 sixes in away (home of opposition) ODIs is only third to Afridi (134) and Gayle (99). Rohit boasts 59 maximums in neutral ODIs.

4/6

Most sixes in international cricket

In his preceding outing against Afghanistan, Rohit became the batter with the most international sixes. He went past Gayle's tally of 553 maximums to get the milestone. Rohit has now raced to 559 maximums in 454 internationals. Afridi (476) is the only other batter with 400 or more sixes across formats. The next Indian on this elite list is Dhoni, who owns 359 maximums.

5/6

Here are his ODI numbers

Rohit has now raced past 10,280 runs at a 48-plus average. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Virat Kohli (47) and Sachin Tendulkar (49). He also has 52 fifties under his belt in the format. Rohit is the only batter with multiple ODI double-tons (three). His 264 against SL in 2014 remains the highest individual ODI score.

6/6

Twitter Post