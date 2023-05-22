Sports

Decoding Chennai Super Kings's journey to the IPL 2023 playoffs

Decoding Chennai Super Kings's journey to the IPL 2023 playoffs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 22, 2023, 10:40 am 3 min read

CSK are through to their 12th IPL playoffs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings have qualified for their 12th playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni's men secured a second-place finish in the league stage of IPL 2023. CSK, who are eyeing their fifth IPL trophy, have played some quality cricket this season. They are among the hot favorites to taste the glory. Here we decode their road to the IPL 2023 playoff.

Why does this story matter?

Having finished at the penultimate position last season, CSK were eyeing a comeback this year.

After losing their opener to Gujarat Titans, CSK bounced back and displayed some comprehensive performances.

Notably, the four-time champions dealt with multiple injury issues during their campaign.

However, it could not stop them from finishing in the top four.

Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja are among their top performers.

A second-place finish for CSK

CSK claimed 17 points, having won eight of their 14 games (NR: 1). Though Lucknow Super Giants also finish the league stage with as many points, CSK's net run rate (+0.652) was better. Dhoni's men will now meet table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 23. Notably, the Super Kings have won three of their last four games.

Here are their top batters

With 585 runs in 14 games at an average of 53.18, Conway finished the league stage as the fifth-highest run-getter. His opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad has smothered 504 runs at a strike rate of 148.23. Shivam Dube has been brilliant in the middle overs. He has scored 385 runs (SR: 160.41). ﻿Ajinkya Rahane's tally reads 282 at a brilliant strike rate of 169.87.

Here are their top bowlers

With 20 wickets at an economy of 9.52, Tushar Deshpande is CSK's leading wicket-taker. Jadeja follows him on the list, having scalped 17 wickets at an economy of 7.65. Matheesha Pathirana has claimed the most wickets in the last five overs this season, 14 at a sensational economy rate of 7.62. Deepak Chahar has claimed 10 wickets in his last four outings.

Here are the records scripted

Chahar recently became the first bowler to take 50 wickets for CSK in powerplay. This is CSK's 12th playoff appearance in 14 seasons, most for any team. Earlier this season, Dhoni surpassed the 5,000-run mark in IPL, becoming just the fifth Indian and the oldest to do so. Conway became the joint-third-fastest to reach 5,000 T20 runs, getting to the milestone in 144 innings.

A look at the playoff scenario

As CSK finished in the top two, they will get an additional chance to qualify for the final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the summit clash straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. LSG and Mumbai Indians will tussle in the Eliminator, having finished third and fourth in the league stage, respectively.