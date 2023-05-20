Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad-Conway stand powers CSK to 223/3 against DC

A 141-run stand between openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 223/3 against Delhi Capitals in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Both Gaikwad and Conway slammed their respective fifties, hammering the DC bowlers. They broke several records together. Ravindra Jadeja smashed a crucial 7-ball 20* toward the end.

CSK reach fifty in fifth over

Openers Gaikwad and Conway gave CSK another strong start after skipper MS Dhoni elected to bat. They smashed over six runs in each of the first five overs. As a result, the Yellow Army touched the 50-run mark in the fifth over. Chetan Sakariya did well to concede only two runs in the final over of the Powerplay (CSK: 52/0).

Gaikwad slams third fifty of the season

Gaikwad continues his bright form in IPL 2023. He did the bulk of scoring in the first half, with Conway assisting him. The former smashed his third half-century of the season in the 10th over off 37 balls. Gaikwad became the second batter after Conway to complete 500 runs in the season. The Indian batter slammed 79 off 50 balls (4s-3 6s-7).

Gaikwad breaks Hussey's record

Gaikwad now has 14 fifty-plus scores by a CSK opener in the IPL. He broke the record of Hussey, who owns 13 such scores. Faf Du Plessis leads the tally with 16 fifty-plus scores as a CSK opener.

Another 50+ partnership between Gaikwad and Conway

Conway and Gaikwad now have the joint-second-most 50+ stands for CSK in the IPL (8 in 20 innings). Notably, du Plessis and Gaikwad have as many such stands in 19 innings. Conway and Gaikwad are only behind Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay, who shared 13 fifty-plus partnerships for CSK in the cash-rich league (34 innings).

More records for Gaikwad and Conway

Conway and Gaikwad, who shared a 141-run stand, now have four 100-plus opening partnerships, the joint-third-most by an opening pair in the IPL. They have registered the fourth-highest opening partnership for CSK in the IPL. This is also the fourth-highest opening partnership in the ongoing IPL season. Virat Kohli and du Plessis top the tally (172 for RCB vs SRH, Hyderabad).