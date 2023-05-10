Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 10, 2023, 07:08 pm 2 min read

CSK have won once in their last four outings

Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season sees high-flying Chennai Super Kings squaring off against the Delhi Capitals. DC have won their last two matches and will be looking to make it three on the bounce, whereas CSK have won once in their last four outings. The news from Chennai is CSK skipper MS Dhoni will bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Chennai's Chepauk Stadium will host the clash on May 10 (7:30pm). Batters have scored runs freely this season but the spinners still get some aid from the slowness of the wicket. 9.1 reads the average run rate here in this season's IPL. CSK have won three out of five home games. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

The North-South rivalry has seen 27 IPL clashes over the years. But CSK hold the upper hand in this fixture with 17 wins in comparison to DC's only 10 victories. In the last meeting, CSK hammered DC by 91 runs. The Men in Yellow slammed 208/6 batting first and Devon Conway smashed a 49-ball 87. In response, DC were bundled out for 117.

One change for each side

CSK have veteran batter Ambati Rayudu in for Shivam Dube. Meanwhile, Delhi have left out Manish Pandey for Lalit Yadav.

Playing XIs of CSK and DC

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.