IPL: Decoding Shivam Dube's resurgence in CSK colors

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 28, 2023, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Dube has struck three fifties in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings enjoyed an impressive run in the first half of the 2023 Indian Premier League, winning five of their first eight games. They are on the right track to qualify for playoffs. Shivam Dube's exploits in the middle order have been instrumental to their success. The southpaw has played some blistering knocks this season. Here we decode his resurgence in CSK colors.

Why does this story matter?

While Dube made his IPL debut in 2019, he could not make a significant mark in his first three seasons.

His fortunes changed when CSK bought the fast-bowling all-rounder for Rs. 4 crore in the 2022 mega auction.

Though his bowling has not been used much, he has emerged as a vital cog of the team's middle order.

His numbers this season are magnificent.

Decoding Dube's IPL journey from 2019 to 2021

Dube made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore and served them for two seasons. He spent the 2021 season with Rajasthan Royals. Though he showed glimpses of his potential in these seasons, the dasher struggled with consistency. He played a total of 24 games combined, scoring 399 runs at a strike rate of 120.54. The tally includes a solitary half-century.

Rise with CSK

Dube is now among the many players who brought out their best under MS Dhoni's guidance. He was impressive last season, scoring 289 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 156.22 (50s: 2). The southpaw has so far played eight games this season, garnering 236 runs at a strike rate of 157.33. He has smothered three fifties in IPL 2023.

Do you know?

Dube's tally of 19 sixes in IPL 2023 so far is only third to the RCB duo of Faf du Plessis (27) and Glenn Maxwell (23). His strike rate of 157.33 is the fourth-highest among batters with at least 230 runs this season.

Contribution to victories

Dube's runs have been of great significance as in the five games CSK have won this season; he has smothered 157 runs at 39.25. His strike rate rises to 174.44 in this regard. Two of his three fifties this season have come in winning causes. In his last outing, he scored a 33-ball 52 against RR in a losing cause.